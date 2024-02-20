700 Mandaue ‘eco’ violators penalized

The Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office on Tuesday revealed that at least 700 individuals were apprehended for environmental violations in 2023, with the most common violation include urinating in public places.

MCENRO chief Araceli Barlam also said that most of those apprehended violated anti-littering laws by placing garbage outside houses while garbage collectors have not arrived yet as she reiterated the strict enforcement of environmental laws in Mandaue.

The campaign was initiated by Mayor Jonas Cortes, who suggested that the police conduct daily patrols to ensure citizens not only follow the city’s ordinances but also comply with its environmental regulations.

Barlam said that the city will renew the deputation of 124 police personnel who will be responsible for apprehending environmental violators.

Meantime, Mandaue City Police Office director Police Colonel Maribel Getigan said that they will request MCENRO representatives to help ensure the proper implementation of environmental laws.

She clarified though that as part of their Oplan Bulabog security campaign, the police office will ensure the enforcement of other city ordinances alongside environmental regulations.

Citation tickets for violation of environmental laws ranges from P500 to P1,000.