1 dead, 1 wounded in knife duel

A heated word war led to a knife duel that left one dead and the other one wounded as both would not let a kagawad interfere Monday afternoon at Antipolo Street, corner Leonor Rivera Street, Sta. Cruz, Manila.

Police identified the fatality as Angelo Rodriguez 24, a resident of Yanga Street, Malabon City who succumbed to multiple stab wounds in different parts of the body.

His rival, presently undergoing treatment at Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center due to several stab wounds is Allen Reyes Del Rosario 39, of 2551 B. Maria Natividad Street, Barangay 366, Sta. Cruz, Manila.

Based on police investigation, the incident occurred at about 4:50 p.m. at the earlier mentioned place.

It was learned that the two had a heated argument but was pacified by barangay kagawad Richard Benitez

After several minute, Rodriguez returned armed with a knife and attacked the suspect which made him retaliate and stab the victim repeatedly in various parts of the body.

Despite being wounded the victim managed to run but fell on the ground and was immediately brought to the hospital.

The suspect was brought to the same hospital and now under arrest.