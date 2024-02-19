UnionBank, Shell bare fuel-linked credit cards

Union Bank of the Philippines, or UnionBank, aims to double the number of holders of its new fuel-linked and lifestyle credit card under its rebranding plan.

The upgraded UnionBank Shell Power Card was launched Friday with UnionBank’s consumer business head Manoj Varma saying there are currently 100,000 holders of the fuel-linked credit card.

Shell Pilipinas Corp. said its new features include higher discounts on fuels and lubricants, rebates on toll and auto shops, and rewards for shopping, dining and travel.

“We make sure the new card has more relevant features. We are powering our customers. It does not stop on automotive expenses. We want to enhance this for everyday spend, too,” Varma said.

“The UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card is more than just a credit card. It’s a lifestyle companion for the smart motorist,” UnionBank added in a statement to the media.

Benefits from the new card include a five percent rebates or up to P4.00 off per liter of fuel, a 10 percent off on lubricants, and 5 percent rebates on toll and auto shops nationwide.

The special discount of 8 percent on fuel and zero annual fee for life will be available for those who applied for the new credit card before or on 30 April.

Shell Pilipinas’ general manager for mobility Randy del Valle added the cardholders can enjoy on their birthday free coffee and pastry at over 200 Shell Cafes.

“In Shell, there’s always something for your vehicle and for you. We continue to evolve because we’re shifting to mobility. That means we cater to everything and everyone that moves,” he said.

Credit card rebranded

Varma said UnionBank has recorded above-average spend-per-card partly due to the integration of Citi consumer business.

“We’re already number one in the country in terms of spend per card. That is almost two times the industry average,” he said.

“I remember August 1, 2022 when the Citi team moved forward with UnionBank. That’s when all the planning started to relaunch and rebrand all credit cards,” Varma added.

He expects the new card to attract more users as he said fuel is an inevitable need.

“Fuel is a grudge purchase. It’s like taxes. You don’t want to do it but you have to do it. The higher the fuel price, the more customers want to get discounts,” Varma said.