Taal spews over 14k tonnes of sulfur dioxide

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported Monday that the Taal Volcano emitted more than 14,000 metric tons of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2.

This is the volcano’s second-highest flux logged this year, higher than the 12,685 MT recorded on 4 January.

In an advisory, the PHIVOLCS said that the Taal has averaged around 10,000 tonnes per day since January 2024 and has been continuously degassing voluminous concentrations of SO2 since 2021.

Meanwhile, Batangas local government units reported that the smell of sulfur reached barangays Bilibinwang and Banyaga in the municipality of Agoncillo.

The Department of Science and Technology attached agency, however, noted that there was no observed volcanic smog, or vog, over Taal Caldera as moderate winds prevented the accumulation of SO2.

“Volcanic earthquake activity has remained weak, with only 17 volcanic earthquakes, mostly tremor events associated with volcanic gas activity, being recorded this year,” the advisory read.

The PHIVOLCS kept Taal Volcano under Alert Level 1, an indication that there is a low level of unrest with increased chances of steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

Hence, entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s permanent danger zone, or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, is still strictly prohibited.

The LGUs are likewise advised to closely monitor and assess volcanic SO2 exposure and potential impacts on their communities and implement hazard-mitigating measures.