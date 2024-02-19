Presidential Task Force counters CHR's concerns on media safety

Presidential Task Force on Media Security on Monday told the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) that the government still has existing and functioning mechanisms to protect the members of the press from any violation of their rights.

PTFoMS Executive Director and Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez made the remarks on Monday in response to CHR's move to launch a platform for journalists to ensure the safety of media workers in the country.

“May I remind our good partners at the CHR that even UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression (UNSR-FOE) Irene Khan recognized that the PTFoMS created in 2016 through Administrative Order No. 1 (AO1) is the ‘main mechanism for the safety of journalists’ as stated in her preliminary report after the conclusion of her visit last February 2,” said Usec. Paul M. Gutierrez, AO1 executive director.

“In fact, her opening statement was profuse in thanking the PTFoMS for its valuable assistance that led to the successful conclusion of her visit that include her consultation with the CHR,” Gutierrez added.

Gutierrez also reminded the public that the CHR is a member of the PTFoMS under AO1 and has been regularly attending its inter-agency meetings, adding that the Commission of Human Rights' statement "comes as quite a surprise."

Gutierrez mentioned that in addition to acknowledging AO1, Khan put forth various suggestions to enhance its 'institutional capacity.' These, he stated, could aid the agency in moving towards establishing a media environment that is secure and devoid of intimidation, echoing the vision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in collaboration with relevant government bodies including the CHR.

Furthermore, Gutierrez pointed out that the CHR's intention to establish a distinct media alert system, tentatively named 'Alert system for media human rights violations (ALISTO),' as proposed by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), should harmonize with the existing alert mechanisms of AO1 and AO35. This alignment is essential to ensure its efficiency in promptly addressing and verifying all reported incidents of purported attacks against journalists.