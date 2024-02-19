Nat'l Museum open to dialogue with Cebu officials over ‘stolen’ pulpits

The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) on Monday said it is open to engage in a dialogue and collaborative initiatives to address issues regarding the “stolen” pulpits.

This, after Cebu provincial government appealed for the return of four 19th-century pulpit panels to a Catholic church in the southern town of Boljoon that were earlier donated to the NMP by private collectors.

In a statement, the NMP reaffirmed its commitment to preserving, curating, and exhibiting cultural and historical artifacts for the Filipino people.

“The inclusion of these panels in our National Fine Arts Collection ensures that they will benefit from the expertise and resources necessary for their proper study, display, and conservation for generations to come,” the NMP said.

It also maintained that the donors of the panels were procured “through legitimate means” and were ethically acquired.

It also added that the donors’ decision to acquire the artifacts and donate them to the Philippines “reflects their dedication to preserving cultural heritage and promoting patriotism.”

“We acknowledge the historical vulnerability of church artifacts to looting and improper disposal in the past. While ethical concerns may arise, it's essential to consider the intricate historical context influencing these actions,” the NMP stressed.

“The dynamic ownership and circulation of these cultural assets underscore the necessity for open dialogue and collaborative initiatives to address these complexities,” it added.

It also assured Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia,

We extend our assurance to Governor Gwen Garcia, Boljoon Mayor Jojie Derama, Archbishop Jose Palma, and the community of Boljoon that the NMP is also open to providing technical assistance to facilitate sharing the four panels with the people of Cebu as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, in order to prioritize the welfare of these panels, we will continue to pursue preventive conservation measures necessary to prepare them for public display in due course,” it continued.

“This demonstrates our steadfast dedication to fostering understanding, appreciation, and access to our rich cultural heritage for all Filipinos,” it added.