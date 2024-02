LATEST

Lacuna, Acorda grace 123rd MPD anniversary

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and Police Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. are among the prominent guests who attended the 123rd anniversary of the Manila Police District (MPD) on Monday, 19 February 2024, at the MPD headquarters in Ermita, Manila. Upon their arrival, they are greeted with foyer honors by MPD chief, BGen. Arnold Thomas Ibay, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the headquarters. | ๐Ÿ“ธ KING RODRIGUEZ