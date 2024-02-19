HoR subpoenas Pastor Quiboloy over network franchise violations

The House of Representatives issued a subpoena against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the honorary chairperson of Sonshine Media Network International, to attend a congressional inquiry into alleged network franchise violations.

Quiboloy, perceived to be the SMNI’s beneficial owner, is compelled to appear before the House Committee on Legislative Franchises on 12 March for the continuation of its investigation into the network’s alleged violation of Republic Act 1142 and its several provisions.

The ultimatum was issued in response to Quiboloy’s persistent defiance of cooperating with the probe.

SMNI is facing an administrative case for purported violations of the terms and conditions of its franchise, including dissemination of deliberately false information or willful misrepresentation against government officials and other entities, in violation of RA 11422.

The law, enacted in August 2019, grants the network a 25-year franchise renewal.

In January, the National Telecommunications Commission ordered the indefinite suspension of SMNI radio and television stations pending a hearing and final consideration of its administrative case with the agency.

SMNI is legally operating as Swara Sug Media Corporation.