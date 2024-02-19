GCash opens new migrants’ options

Filipinos living overseas can start using the services of Ayala-backed financial super app GCash after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, or BSP, greenlighted its expansion abroad.

The BSP’s approval signals the full rollout of the service and expansion to 10 more countries, namely, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Spain and Germany.

GCash was initially available in beta to users in the US, Canada, Italy, the UK, Australia and Japan,

GCash users in these 16 countries can sign up with their international mobile numbers with their Philippine passport or other Philippine Valid ID as proof of identity.

Once fully verified, they can finally support their families back home securely and seamlessly by sending money for free, paying for bills on time, and instantly buying them load credits with just a few taps on the app.

Wide range of financial tools

GCash offers its users a wide variety of accessible financial products and services, such as Send Money, Buy Load, and Pay Bills.

Likewise, users can explore other innovative financial services to jumpstart their journey toward their financial goals through GSave, GInsure, and GInvest.

“Thanks to BSP’s support, we are now able to provide our kababayans across the globe access to financial services that would help alleviate difficulties in managing their finances and better support their families back home.

“We will soon be rolling out more services like savings, gifting vouchers, using their GCash for online payments, as well as more accessible ways to cash in,” said Paul Albano, general manager of GCash International.

Aside from enabling overseas Filipinos to use GCash with their international mobile number, the leading fintech company has also been expanding its global touchpoints in partnership with the global payments platform, Alipay+.

GCash can now be used to pay select merchants across countries like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Macau in Asia as well as Qatar, the UAE, the US, and destinations in Europe such as France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The new GCash card, powered by international payment giant Visa, gives users another cashless payment option when they travel abroad.

The card can be used to pay in over 100 million merchants across 200 countries and territories.