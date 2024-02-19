Gadon ties up with SM for BBM Nutrition Program

Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon on Monday collaborated with SM Foundation for Batang Busog Malusog Nutrition Program.

The office of PAPA and SM Foundation sealed the collaboration with contract signing yesterday with Gadon representing the BBM - Batang Busog Malusog Program and Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing Joaquin San Agustin and Assistant Vice President for Outreach Program Cristina Angeles.

BBM Nutritional Program is an initiative of the office of Gadon to encourage business and private sectors to be more involved in helping the government to alleviate hunger especially among children.