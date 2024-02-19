Free soil analysis for Agusan del Sur farmers

The recent visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., together with Agrarian Secretary Conrado Estrella III, in Agusan del Sur included a site inspection of the P250-million Soil Laboratory Building currently under construction in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur.

Marcos, Estrella, and Gov. Santiago Cane Jr. and Executive Adviser and scientist, Dr. Johnvie Goloran, briefed Marcos on the soil laboratory building project in Prosperidad town.

“One of our continuing major challenges is how to increase productivity and reduce the cost of production. And as soil is the foundation of agriculture, we must protect, preserve, and nurture it to sustainably produce adequate, affordable, and nutritious food for all Filipino families,” Marcos said.

“This would be a great help to the ARBs(Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries) in knowing the status of the soil in their farmlands. If its fertile or not, and what kind of fertilizers to use to have abundant yield,” Marcos added.

According to Cane, the facility, which will be managed by the provincial government, is capable of physical, chemical, and biological characterization of soils using a range of advanced analytical capabilities and can analyze 50 to 100 soil samples a day, with test results released in less than three days.

“The soil testing facility can also analyze soils, plants, water, fertilizer, and gas samples,” Cane said.

“The soil analysis aims to determine the right quantity, type, and timing of fertilizer to be applied by the farmers on their farms,” Cane added.

Cane said providing sufficient and accurate soil information to farmers, the soils laboratory will enable them to choose the crops suitable for their farmlands and the type and rate of fertilizer that should be used for their crops for optimum plant growth and development, resulting in better productivity and income.

Estrella on the other hand said that the DAR has partnered with the provincial government of Agusan del Sur to provide free soil analysis services to ARBs from various barangays of Agusan del Sur.

“Testing soils before planting will ensure higher crop yield and contribute more to the country's food security,’ Estrella said.

The Provincial Soils Laboratory is expected to be completed next year with soil chemists, soil microbiologists, and agronomists working as the facility’s lead personnel.

The project is being led through Australia-Philippines collaboration that focuses on a national soil health strategy that seeks to enhance agricultural production in the country.

Following the site inspection, Marcos handed over to five farmer-representatives about 1,200 bags of certified palay seeds for the areas affected by the recent floods in the province.