Explanation of 'yes' vote of Sen. Bong Go on SBN 2534

EXPLANATION OF “YES” VOTE OF SENATOR CHRISTOPHER "BONG" GO

re: P100 DAILY MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE ACT

19 FEBRUARY 2024

"Mr. President, as one of the co-authors of this measure, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the third reading passage of Senate Bill No. 2534 or the P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act of 2023. I commend the good sponsor, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, and our Senate President, Juan Miguel Zubiri, for their relentless drive in helping our ordinary Filipino workers.

"Mr. President, dapat po talaga ay may maayos na pasahod sa mga ordinaryong manggagawang Pilipino. It is the goal of this measure to provide for a living wage that allows our Filipino workers to earn enough for a satisfactory standard of living and prevent them from falling into poverty.

"Moreover, as an advocate of social justice, I just want to reiterate the importance of striking a balance between the interest of the employers and workers. Dapat po ay may pantay ding pagkilala sa karapatan at kapakanan ng lahat ng sektor sa lakas-paggawa.

"Sa mga mayayaman, kung di naman kayo malulugi, ipamahagi niyo naman po ang kita ninyo sa mga mahihirap — sa mga isang kahig, isang tuka, na bawat piso po ay napakahalaga na meron pong pambili ng pagkain, na may laman po ang tiyan sa araw-araw.

"Mr. President, ako po ay patuloy na makikiisa sa bawat panukalang ating ihahain upang pagtibayin ang kapakanan at karapatan ng ating manggagawang Pilipino.

"Maraming salamat po."