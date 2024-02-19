DOJ, PNP unite for swift action on 990-kg shabu bust

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla yesterday assured the public that the wheels of justice is moving swiftly and fearlessly against individuals who were implicated in the 990-kilogram of "shabu" drug bust in Manila last year.

The assurance was issued by Remulla after the DOJ panel of prosecutors and members of the Philippine National Police - Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) held a clarificatory meeting on 15 February 2024.

The meeting is in line with Department Circular No. 20, series 2023, ordering the prosecutors to take a proactive role in the investigation of crimes, particularly in case build-up where they may require, assist otherwise cooperate with the complainants and/or law enforcement agencies to determine whether a crime has been committed or if there is prima facie evidence to secure a conviction based on available information.

The discussion mainly focused on coming up with a concrete, credible, and airtight case against dishonest individuals linked to anomalous acts during the anti-illegal drugs operation, where former Police Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo Jr. was arrested for his involvement in the drug haul.

"I strongly urge the panel to work closely with the concerned law enforcement agencies and to thoroughly study all pieces of evidence to ensure that there will be no let-up in this case,” Remulla said.

"As the prosecution arm of the government, it is but imperative that we uphold the Rule of Law in the most efficient and expeditious way and at the same time within the bounds of truth, fairness and justice,” he stressed.

To recall, the PNP officers seen in video footage of a drug raid that led to the confiscation of 990 kilos of shabu worth PHP6.7 billion in Manila last year was identified.

The footage on what transpired during the 8 October 2022 drug bust where authorities seized 990 kilos of shabu and arrested Master Sgt. Rodolfo Mayo Jr. and nine others.

It showed that some PNP officers were seen on the site on the day of the operation and was submitted to the fact-finding board headed by the National Police Commission Vice Chairperson Alberto Bernardo.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) noted the supposed massive attempt to cover up the arrest of Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo Jr., who is the owner of the lending office where the illegal drugs were seized, and now dismissed from the police service and facing three counts of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

The police officers seen in the footage were Police Lt. Gen. Benjamin Santos Jr., who was then Deputy Chief PNP for Operations; Brig. Gen. Narciso Domingo, director of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG); Col. Julian Olonan, chief of PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) Special Operations Unit (SOU) Region 4A; Capt. Jonathan Sosongco, head of the PDEG SOU 4A arresting team; Lt. Col. Arnulfo Ibañez, OIC of PDEG SOU National Capital Region (NCR); Maj. Michael Angelo Salmingo, deputy of PDEG SOU NCR; Lt. Col. Glenn Gonzales of Quezon City Police District; Lt. Ashrap Amerol, intelligence officer of PDEG Intelligence and Foreign Liaison Division; Lt. Col. Harry Lorenzo, Manila Police District Moriones Station Commander; and Captain Randolph Piñon, chief of PDEG SOU 4A Intelligence Section.