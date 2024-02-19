DOJ, CIW, Huawei, mWell join forces to boost PDL healthcare

A partnership was forged by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) with Huawei Technologies Philippines Inc. and mWell — Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation in order to advance healthcare access of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) at the CIW prison facility in Mandaluyong City.

The ceremonial turnover of equipment from Huawei and mWell to the CIW was led by Undersecretaries Margarita Gutierrez and Deo Marco to be used for the launching of a digital healthcare platform focused on providing PDLs an accessible health and wellness system despite physical and legal limitations/restrictions in respect to their service of jail time.

Teleconsultation, interpretation of lab results, medical prescriptions, 24/7 access to a health professional, and many more are the health services offered.

“It is the right of every human being to have access to a reliable, free and speedy healthcare, it is the most basic aspect of humanity which should be accorded not only to those who are free but to those who are not, as well,” said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla.

“We thank Huawei and mWell for a noble cause of making available their services to our women PDLs,” Remulla stressed.