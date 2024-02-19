DoH warns public against fake endorsements of products

The Department of Health (DoH) on Monday warned the public against online fake endorsement of products.

"This has come to our attention after discovering that there are commercial products, including milk or other supplements, claiming to be endorsed by the department," the DoH said.

The Health department reiterated that such endorsements are fake, misleading, and unauthorized by the DoH or any of its affiliate organizations.

It noted that the DoH does not engage in the promotion or endorsement of specific brands or commercial products.

The DoH warned that criminal charges may be pressed if related posts persist.

"The DOH continues to enjoin the public to source information only from legitimate sources and platforms, such as the health department, which can be accessed through the links and social media handles below," it added.