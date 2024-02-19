Budget for indigent patients now P58B

The Department of Budget and Management said on Monday that the budget for Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially-Incapacitated Patients rose from P32.6 billion last year to P58 billion this year.

According to government figures, this year’s MAIP is 77.91 percent higher than last year’s budget. This is to help people who can’t pay for or spend the money they need for medical care.

MAIP helps poor and financially unable patients get hospitalized and with their medical bills. It covers a wide range of services, such as in-patient, out-patient, complete check-ups, emergency services, drugs, medicines, professional fees and more.

The program includes hospitals run by the Department of Health, specialty hospitals, state universities and colleges, local government units, and other health centers, public and private, as long as they follow the DoH’s rules.

In a statement, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said that the government wanted all Filipinos to be able to get fair and good medical care.