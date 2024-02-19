Bong Go lauds establishment of new College of Medicine in La Union

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, has lauded the enactment of Republic Act No. 11978, which establishes a College of Medicine at the Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-South La Union Campus (DMMMSU-SLUC). Go is a co-sponsor of the measure in the Senate.

This legislation paves the way for introducing a Doctor of Medicine Program alongside an Integrated Liberal Arts and Medicine Program designed to cultivate a new generation of medical professionals in the country.

Go expressed his support for the new law, emphasizing its potential contribution to the medical workforce and improving healthcare delivery in the region and nationwide.

"This is a monumental step forward in our ongoing efforts to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare in the Philippines. By nurturing a corps of highly skilled physicians, we are ensuring that our communities, especially those in underserved areas, receive the best possible care," said Go.

The program aims to offer a comprehensive curriculum that includes basic science and clinical courses designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the medical field. Furthermore, the initiative addresses the human resource development needs of the Province of La Union and the broader Ilocos Region.

Go highlighted the long-term benefits of the law, where more Filipinos will be given opportunities to pursue medical professions and increasing the potential of making the Philippines a hub for medical excellence.

"These steps will bring long-term benefits to our country. We hope that in the future, we will not only be known as a nation that sends excellent healthcare workers abroad but also as a hub of medical excellence right here in our homeland," he added.

On Saturday, the Presidential Communications Office announced that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had signed the legislation on 15 February.

The passage of the law is in line with RA 11509 or the "Doktor Para Sa Bayan Act," which Go also co-authored and co-sponsored in the Senate. RA 11509 establishes a medical scholarship and return service program for deserving students who want to pursue medicine in state universities and colleges.

Building on his commitment to enhancing the Philippines' healthcare education, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 191, the "Advanced Nursing Education Act of 2022," which envisions a future wherein the nursing profession is fortified with relevant education, better career prospects, and a dignified existence.

To this end, it will mandate community integration and immersion for nursing students, with graduate programs built on the experiences and skills of the nurses for mastery, expertise, and leadership in practice, research, and education.

Earlier, Go also co-sponsored measures for establishing a College of Medicine in four distinct state universities. The first, RA 11970, facilitates the creation of a College of Medicine at Benguet State University. RA 11971 similarly establishes a medical college at Southern Luzon State University in Lucban, Quezon. RA 11972 provides for establishing a College of Medicine at the University of Eastern Philippines in Catarman, Northern Samar. Lastly, RA 11974 authorizes the formation of a medical college at Visayas State University in Baybay, Leyte.

Go also co-sponsored RA 11973, which creates a College of Veterinary Medicine under the Bicol University in Ligao City, Albay.