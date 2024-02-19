4 Sampaloc ‘druggies’ fall

Operatives from the Manila Police District-Police Station 4 apprehended four individuals in a drug buy-bust operation conducted early Sunday morning near G. Tuazon Street, Sampaloc, Manila.

Police identified the suspects as Joel Bondame; Emmanuel Rivera; John Leonard Siguen and Jes Yuson. They were nabbed by authorities during a sting operation.

Reports said that an undercover officer purchased 7 grams of suspected shabu from the suspects and following the exchange of drugs and money, the police identified themselves and arrested all four individuals.

Authorities confiscated the suspected shabu and P47,000 cash used in the operation.

The suspects will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.