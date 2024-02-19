3-cornered fight for Cebu City 2025 mayoralty race

As expected, this first quarter of the year starts political positioning for the May 2025 Senatorial and local elections.

This, as three Cebu City "mayorables" expressed intention to run.

Former Customs commissioner and PDEA regional director, and currently DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Yogi Felimon Ruiz confirmed that he is interested to gaining the City' s top post.

Ruiz started grassroots organizing through the Bando Osmena Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) political machinery.

BOPK was founded by former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmena.

Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) chairman, Atty. Jose Daluz III, told DAILY TRIBUNE his interest to the mayoralty seat.

Daluz revived that Panaghiusa Party or United Party organized by his mother Inday Nita Daluz and the late senator, congressman, and mayor John Osmena.

"I am still going around the city to consult. I am aiming for the mayorship but am not fully decided yet. With the myriad of problems in the city, I am overwhelmed. How can we make a difference?" Daluz said.

Daluz was the campaign manager of incumbent Mayor Michael Rama in the 2022 election.

Rama announced yesterday that he is seeking reelection with incumbent Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia as his running mate in the 2025 midterm elections.

"With pride, privilege and distinction, with no fear of contradiction, still my vice mayor for 2025, Raymond Garcia," he said.

Rama said they will not deviate from their political formula for 2025, emphasizing that most of his allies are serving their first term.

He pointed to North District Representative Rachel Marguerite del Mar and South District Representative Eduardo Rama.

Garcia expressed the same sentiment in front of a gathering of Barangay captains, saying he would not part political ways with Rama .

Rama heads the Barug PDP-Laban while Garcia heads the local party Kusug (Kugi Uswag SUGBO).