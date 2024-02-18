Woman 'high on drugs' causes expressway traffic jam

ABUCAY, BATAAN — Motorists got the shock of their lives when a 26-year-old lady blocked the Roman expressway the other day, causing monstrous traffic jam along the busy highway here.

Police Major Jonathan C Mostoles, newly-designated chief of police of Abucay, reported to Col. Palmer Tria, police director, that they arrested the suspect May Sadsag, for alarm and scandal and violation of Republic Act No. 9165.

Mostoles said his police, led by Corporal Roselle F. Supnad who led the operation, were able to confiscate 1.1 gram of suspected shabu.

This has prompted police authorities to suspect that the woman was apparently high on drugs due to her suspicious actions. It was not yet proven as of this writing if the suspect uses drugs, however.

The arrest of the suspect came after the police received reports that a woman was at the middle of the road in Sitio Hulo, Brgy. Capitangan, Abucay, Bataan, blocking the expressway and shouting motorists passing the the busy road.

“Upon arrival at the place of occurrence, the responding lawmen noticed the suspect in the middle of the road, blocking and shouting on the motorists passing thereat; thereby, causes traffic jam and caught the attention of the residents nearby. At this juncture, the responding lawmen quickly reacted and place the suspect under warrantless arrest for alarms and scandal,” reported Mostoles.

Sadsag, single, is a resident of Brgy. Laon, Abucay, Bataan.

When frisked by police led by Cpl. Supnad, three small size heat sealed transparent plastic sachets all containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, with a combined approximate weight of 1.1 gram and an estimated DDB street value of P7,480, were recovered from the suspect’s possession and control.

In compliance with Section 21 of RA 9165, the actual inventory and marking of evidence was done at the place of commission and in the presence of mandatory witnesses. The suspect was also apprised of her constitutional rights, said Mostoles.

“Thereafter, suspect and the seized pieces of evidence were brought to the Abucay PNP station for proper disposition. Appropriate charges are now being readied for filing against her before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor, Balanga City, Bataan,” said investigator Master Sergeant Arnel Alvez,