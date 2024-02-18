Wanted man nabbed in Pasay City

Operatives of the Warrant and Subpoena Unit of Pasay City Police Station arrested a man listed as the 10th most wanted in the city. The suspect was identified as alias Warren 48 years old.

The arrest, which took place on 16 February in Barangay 178, Pasay City, was made based on warrants issued by Honorable Judge Ediwasif Tapsiril Baddiri of Regional Trial Court Branch 115, Pasay City, on 4 December 2023, for Violation of sections 13 and 14 of RA 9165 under Criminal Case No. R-PSY-20-01428 to 01429-CR.

The arresting officers adhered to the guidelines set by the Supreme Court, utilizing an Alternative Recording Device during the operation, in accordance with AM No. 21-06-08-SC regarding the use of body worn cameras in the service of warrants.

Meanwhile, the Parañaque City police arrested a wanted man who went into hiding after he was charged in court.

The city warrant and subpoena section effected the arrest of the top 7 most wanted person for the district level during the implementation of warrant of arrest.

He was identified as Francis Mabansag, 44 years old, who was arrested at 1:30 p.m. 16 February 2024 in Barangay BF Homes, Parañaque City.

Mabansag has a pending warrant of arrest for attempted homicide docketed under Criminal Case Number 22-0352 issued by Honorable Madeline Bona Mendoza-Guinto, Presiding Judge, Metropolitan Trial Court, Branch 87, Parañaque City dated 10 January 2024.