Universidad de Manila conferred to Level 2

The local government of Manila announced on Sunday that its city-run Universidad de Manila has already achieved Level 2 Accreditation by the Association of Local Colleges and Universities Commission on Accreditation.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna lauded the university leadership under President Dr. Felma Carlos-Tria as she highlighted the accomplishment’s significance not only for UDM and its students but also for the city government.

The ceremony awarding the accreditation certificates was held at UDM’s Palma Hall, where ALCUCOA president and executive director Dr. Raymundo P. Arcega personally presented them to Tria and Vice Mayor Yul Servo, representing the mayor.

ALCUCOA — recognized by the Commission on Higher Education — assesses local government universities and colleges, ensuring they meet or exceed established educational standards.

Lacuna also commended Tria, the faculty and staff for their tireless efforts, recognizing their contributions to UDM’s numerous achievements.

The UDM achieved Level 2 accreditation within just two years and two months, setting a record for the fastest progression among local universities, typically taking eight years, as Tria expressed her pride in this accomplishment, emphasizing UDM’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, globally competitive education.

“This accreditation validates the university’s academic programs, faculty expertise, and student learning outcomes,” Tria said.

UDM stands as only the fifth among 134 local universities to hold Level 2 institutional accreditation, with Level 3 being the highest. Accreditation benefits include administrative and academic deregulation, potential financial incentives, and other advantages throughout the accredited period.