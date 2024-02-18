Top Mactan importers recognized

The Bureau of Customs of the Subport of Mactan has recently recognized the top 10 importers who contributed greatly to surpassing its 2023 revenue target collection.

Mactan Customs Port Collector Gerardo Campo told DAILY TRIBUNE that the top 10 importers had shared 56.71 percent of the total revenue collection of P1,663,833,583.56.

He named A.D. Gothong Manufacturing Corporation, a fats and oil company, as the number one importer in the subport with P478,281,101 duties and taxes payments, followed by San Miguel Food Inc. with P94,844,048.92.

Petron Corporation, on the other hand, placed third with P81,132,339.46 while coming in at fourth spot is Louis Vuitton with P74,853,481.55 and in fifth place was Linde Philippines (South) Inc. with P54,234,984.18.