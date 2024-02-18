Top 10 importers in Mactan recognized

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) of the Subport of Mactan recognized the top 10 importers, who contributed greatly to surpassing its 2023 revenue target collection.

Mactan Customs Port Collector Gerardo Campo told DAILY TRIBUNE that the top 10 importers' tax payments comprised 56.71 percent of the total revenue collection of P1,663,833,583.56.

He named A.D. Gothong Manufacturing Corporation, a fats and oil company, as the number one importer in the subport with P478,281,101 duties and taxes payments.

In second spot was San Miguel Food Inc., the largest food and beverage company in the Philippines, with P94,844,048.92. Petron Corporation, the largest oil refining and marketing company in the Philippines, placed third with P81,132,339.46.

Fourth was Louis Vuitton, a luxury brand known for signature monogrammed handbags, luggage, and more, with P74,853,481.55. Linde Philippines (South) Inc., which manufactures and distributes industrial, medical, and specialty gases and provides a range of related services including the installation of on-site plants, gas equipment, pipelines, and associated engineering services, was in fifth spot with P54,234,984.18.

The 6th to 10th spots were occupied by Jasmin Scrap (P49,773,798); Universal Feed Mill Corporation (P34,534,576.13); General Milling Corporation (P31,962,939.35); Neovia Philippines Inc. (P24,395,808.13); and Therma Visayas Inc. (P19,552,096.38), respectively.

Universal Feed is a Cebu-based company engaged in the manufacture of high-quality hog. General Milling is one of the biggest integrated food companies in the Philippines. Neovia Philippines is a leading player in animal nutrition which operates in six business lines like complete feed, aquaculture, pet care, premix/firm services. Lastly, Therma Visayas is considered as one of the two coal-fired power plants in the country that houses a coal dome facility.

Under the leadership of district collector, Atty. Ricardo Uy Morales II, CESE, with guidance from Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio, the Subport of Mactan, under the direction of Port Collector Gerardo Campo, is committed to fostering stronger ties and working relationships between the bureau and its partner agencies and stakeholders, with the goal of motivating stakeholders specifically the importers, to hit or surpass the revenue it collected.