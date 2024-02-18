Rough riders

Bus rides are generally safe, so people were shocked to see a viral video showing two passengers trying to beat each other silly. The video of one Rakesh Prakash posted on X was recorded on 8 February inside a crowded bus in Bengaluru, India, reports India Today.

The fracas started when two women passengers started arguing when one of them opened a window, angering the other, who then hit her with a shoe.

The other passenger retaliated in the same way and a vicious shoe-beating match between the two ensued before other passengers were able to pacify them. As the women were kicked off the bus, peace reigned.

In another bus rage incident, a fight erupted between the driver and a man as seen in another viral video. The passenger suddenly punched the driver and the two wrestled inside the M15 bus at the corner of Whitehall Street and South Ferry in New York City’s Lower Manhattan at past noon on 10 February, the New York Post reports.

The video shows the 58-year-old driver pulling out his attacker’s hair extensions as they brawled on the bus floor beside the steering wheel. As they wrestled, the attacker pulled out a blade, but the driver was able to disarm him.

The two continued wrestling until they slid out through the door and onto the sidewalk. The passenger was later arrested and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which owns the bus, issued a statement on what triggered the melee.

It said the passenger was angry because the bus was stuck in traffic and was “yelling and cursing at the bus operator for not driving faster,” according to NYP.