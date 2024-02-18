PMA honors alumni, stakeholders on Grand Alumni Homecoming

Philippine Military Academy honored 22 of its alumni and partner stakeholders during this year’s Grand Alumni Homecoming as graduates returned to the grounds of Fort del Pilar in Baguio City over the weekend.

Some 1,696 alumni have attended this year’s homecoming with their families and relatives.

Cavalier Salvador Peran, 89, of PMA Class 1964 was the oldest alumni in attendance, while the youngest was Cavalier Second Lieutenant Maecy Bautista, 22, of Class 2023.

During the event, five retired military officials were awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of their more than 50 years of dedicated and unblemished service to the country; Police Maj. Gen. Thompson Lantion (Ret.) of Class ’69; current National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Director and Police Lt. Gen. Ricardo de Leon (Ret.) of Class ’71; Police Lt. Gen. Reynaldo Velasco (Ret.) of Class ’71; Col. Alejandro Flores Jr. (Ret.) of Class ’72; and Gen. Hermogenes Esperon Jr. (Ret.) of Class ’74.

Two awardees received the Pandemic Heroes Award in recognition of their efforts to fight and end the COVID-19 pandemic. They were Lt. Gen. Raul del Rosario (Ret.) of PMA Class ’84, who headed the One Stop Shop Management of returning overseas Filipinos; and Enrique Razon Jr., head of the International Container Terminal Services Inc. and honorary member of PMA Class of 1988, who initiated the procurement and facilitated the roll-out of vaccines, and built testing, isolation, quarantine, and vaccination facilities.

Meanwhile, 15 alumni have been given the Cavalier Award—the highest recognition from the PMA Alumni Association, Inc. to an alumnus or alumni who displayed remarkable achievements and performance in their fields during the last five years.

The Cavalier Awardees were Capt. Roberto Yap (Ret.) of Class ’82 (private enterprise); Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo (Ret.) of Class ’90 (special field, retired officer category); Maj. Gen. Arturo Rojas of Class ’90 (command and administration); Maj. Gen. Eric Noble (Ret) of Class ’92 (staff function), Police Brig. Gen. Westrimundo Obinque of Class ’92 (police operations); loilo Rep. Raul Tupas (Ret.) of Class ’94 (public administration); Col. Ferdinand Marcelino of Class ’94 (special operations); Co. Joey Fontiveros of Class ’94 (special field, active officer category); Col. Von Albert Sumergido of Class ’95 (army operations, senior officer category); Coast Guard Commodore Allen Dalangin of Class ’95 (coast guard operations, senior officer category); Col. Lee Sarpamones of Class ’99 (air operations, senior officer category); Coast Guard Capt. Larry Cendaña of Class ’03 (Coast Guard operations, junior officer category); Maj. Ernest Dela Cuadra of Class ’07 (air operations, junior officer category); Capt. Mark Erick Garcia of Class ’12 (naval operations, junior officer category); and 1Lt. Cielo Rose Dolorican of Class ’18 (army operations, junior officer category).

Lt. Gen. Rhowen Tolentino, PMA Superintendent said the occasion allowed them to reunite with their ‘Mistah,’ upperclassmen, and underclass, “sharing memories, whether good or bad, and sometimes unthinkable experiences that others try to forget. But what happens is that very unthinkable experiences would be the first and last stories to be told once the conversation starts.”

“We laughed, we cried but at the end of the day, we realize that those experiences we shared made us tough, gave us wisdom and important lessons to overcome the difficult path we have chosen to follow,” he added.

PMA also provided arrival honors to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri who served as the guest of honor and speaker and officiated the oath-taking of the new officers and board directors of the PMA Alumni Association, Inc.

Cavalier Danilo Abinoja of Class ’74 was elected as the chairman and CEO of the alumni association.

“When confronted with big waves, we do not face it head-on, but rather, we simply ride with the waves. When confronted with strong winds, it is wiser to use them by adjusting your sail or changing your course. And when confronted by challenging storms, it is best to avoid it and simply move to safer waters,” Abinoja said in his speech.

Meanwhile, Zubiri highlighted the Senate's dedication to bolstering national security and preserving the sacredness of the Constitution through concrete actions and legislative initiatives.

He also emphasized the significant budgetary allocations for the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard, including funding for Cape-class cutters built locally.

“Beyond hardware, the Senate is investing in marine research and legislation like the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act to promote a thriving domestic defense industry," he said.

Zubiri said that through the Military and Uniformed Personnel (MUP) Services Separation, Retirement, and Pension Act, the pensions of the MUPs will remain untouched. He also reaffirmed the Senate's support for reforms to modernize the Philippine National Police and equip the country's defense forces while safeguarding democracy and upholding Filipino sovereignty.

The alumni association also honored the Jubilarian class of PMA Batch 1964, the golden class of Batch 1974, the silver class of Batch 1999, and the senior host class of Batch 1994.

The PMA chief, for his part, challenged the present cadets of the academy to “work harder to be part of the long grey line of this institution.”

“Let this event be your source of inspiration and encourage you to go beyond what is expected of you as future leaders,” said Tolentino.