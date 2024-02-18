PLDT parades strongest line up yet

With three former MVPs on board, a Filipino-Canadian scoring machine as a sophomore, and a pool of reliable standouts as holdovers, expect a far more powerful PLDT High Speed Hitters team at the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Ahead of the league’s opening on 20 February, all eyes are on the volleyball team supported by PLDT chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, as it faces 11 other participants, kicking off the biggest Philippine volleyball action this 2024.

Headlining the team are the terrific trio of Kianna Dy -- UAAP Season 78 Finals MVP, 2021 PNVF Champions League MVP and Best Opposite Hitter; Majoy Baron -- UAAP Season 79 MVP, 2023 PVL Invitational Conference 1st Best Middle Blocker and Kim Fajardo -- 3-time UAAP Best Setter, UAAP Beach Volleyball MVP, 6-time Philippine Super Liga Best Setter.

All once part of the national team, they came to prominence during their collegiate days with the De La Salle University Lady Spikers. They each carry three UAAP gold medals, among other silver finishes and individual awards.

After finishing as PVL’s top scorer in her rookie year in the last conference, Savannah Davison is seen as a credible threat on the court. She contributed 202 points through 173 attacks, 22 blocks, and seven service aces at the end of the eliminations.

Davison competed at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 and national competition levels in the US, while completing her biochemistry degree at the New Mexico State University and MBA at University of Oklahoma Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business.

Meanwhile, three-time PVL Best Libero Kath Arado takes on a new role of captain, as she mans the team’s backcourt defense with her precision and agility.

Also a multi-awarded UAAP libero, she leads a lineup of veterans and former national team players including 2022 PVL Invitational Conference Best Middle Blockers Mika Reyes and Dell Palomata and UAAP champions Rhea Dimaculangan and Jules Samonte.

Erika Santos, Fiola Ceballos, Jessey de Leon, Jovelyn Prado, Rachel Austero, IzaViray, and Far Eastern University standouts KieshaBedonia and Sheila Kiseo complete the roster.

“We are excited to see volleyball court action resume this February. As always, we are here to support the PLDT High Speed Hitters in this new season. We also hope to give a more exhilarating experience to the fans watching live on the sidelines of the games as they support this powerhouse team,” said Jude Turcuato, head of Sports at PLDT and Smart.

PVL champion coaches RaldRicafort and Arnold Laniog along with Manolo Refugia, Mike Santos, and Ervin Peralta banner the coaching staff. Paolo Escaño is tasked to supervise the team’s strength and conditioning.