House of God

Places of worship are said to be the safest on earth, where people pray, seek spiritual guidance, and find solace in one another.

The temple of God, they call it, regardless of religion, is pure and sacred. Inside, we find comfort and peace and temporarily forget about our problems. We talk to God in person or silence with only our hearts, accept penance, and receive forgiveness for our sins. Thus, religion ensures that the place of worship can withstand the test of nature and time.

Too bad this belief was shattered by the 14 February tragedy at the 30-year-old St. Peter the Apostle Parish that left the people of San Jose Del Monte City in Bulacan and Christendom in shock. An 80-year-old female choir member was killed, while 55 others were injured when a portion of the church balcony’s wooden floor collapsed as believers were queuing up for the Ash Wednesday ritual.

The solemn song ended with cries of fear and pain. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. I pray that such a tragic test of faith and loss will not veer them from God’s path. It’s very telling that the incident happened on two important occasions — the start of Lent for Roman Catholics and Valentine’s Day for couples in love worldwide.

On 22 December 2023, a drunk private vehicle driver plowed into churchgoers who were on the sidewalk following a Christmas night mass and accidentally hit five children who were just outside a church in Bantay, Ilocos Sur. News reports said that three of the victims, aged 11, 13, and 16, were in an intensive care unit at a local hospital and sustained body injuries, including head trauma, leg fracture, and abrasions. One of them was in a coma.

Why do horrific incidents have to happen inside or near a church when such could have been avoided? It was an accident, alright. Maybe the parish may need more funds for repairs or additional repairs. Perhaps the provincial government and the archdiocese could strengthen it and protect its vicinity from outside interference or disturbance. Or we probably need to give more based on our capacity to deliver.

When offering bags are passed around during a Catholic Mass, we drop coins or peso bills for donations to support the Church. While some feel like it’s being made as an obligation, isn’t it strange that we all love to talk about brotherhood and community but need more support and cooperation? A drop in the bucket would go a long way to fortify the Church, which has become a part of the Filipino family.

I suggest churches offer other donation options, like placing a donation box at the church entrance or allowing money, bank, or e-wallet transfers. The funds should be in the parish’s name to augment its resources to help the less fortunate and fund existing community programs to encourage spiritual growth.

I have not yet read the entire Bible, but I promised myself I would find time to finish it. I know there is a passage about generosity: “Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver” (2 Corinthians 9:7).

Sadly, we took off our Easter journey with condolences. That’s why we need to strengthen our faith in the Church. It manifests man’s commitment to follow and live in God’s words because we are a community of believers who come together to express our love for one another.

Since we were young, we’ve been taught that God resides in heaven and is omnipresent, and His son Jesus was the Church’s chief cornerstone: ”For no one can lay a foundation other than that which is laid, which is Jesus Christ” (1 Cor. 3:11). Would it hurt if we give our faith a beautiful and stable home?

I agree that God is everywhere; he sees and hears when we speak, breathe, and watches over us, although we don’t know it. But I see Him in the eyes of the young who share peace, love, and happiness and the hearts of adults who whine and show mercy, compassion, and beatitudes.

More than the outward appearance, I’ve found the true House of God, and it lies deepest in my forgiving heart.

