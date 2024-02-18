Gov't alleviates farmers' struggles amid ongoing dry spell

The government has already provided qualitative relief to nearly 4,000 farmers in Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and other regions most affected by the ongoing dry spell, Task Force El Niño said.

In a news forum over the weekend, Task Force El Niño spokesperson and Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Joey Villarama said the government has provided the farmers with heat-tolerant seeds, domestic animals, social protection, and financial aid.

"We are aware of the difficulties faced by our farmers due to El Niño," said Villarama.

"We are actively working to alleviate their situation through various interventions, including providing them with resources and support," he added.

"While I don't have the exact amount, these efforts are ongoing," Villarama pointed out.

He assured that the National Irrigation Administration and the Department of Agriculture have been proactive in addressing the issue, and relief efforts are underway to irrigate affected plantations and farmlands.

"So far, the situation seems to be under control thanks to the combined efforts of different government agencies," Villarama added.

While the Task Force did not provide specific figures on financial aid distributed, they emphasized that the efforts are ongoing and aim to address the needs of affected farmers.

They also encouraged those experiencing difficulties to reach out to their local government units or relevant agencies for assistance.

Villarama added that the Task Force remains vigilant in monitoring the situation and providing necessary support to affected communities while no specific complaints about major irrigation system issues were reported.