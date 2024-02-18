El Niño under control — gov’t

The government has already provided qualitative relief to nearly 4,000 farmers in Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and other regions most affected by the ongoing dry spell, Task Force El Niño said.

In a news forum, Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Joey Villarama said the government has provided the farmers with heat-tolerant seeds, domestic animals, social protection, and financial aid.

“We are aware of the difficulties faced by our farmers due to El Niño,” said the task force spokesperson. “We are actively working to alleviate their situation through various interventions, including providing them with resources and support.”

“While I don’t have the exact amount, these efforts are ongoing,” Villarama pointed out, assuring the public of support from the National Irrigation Administration and the Department of Agriculture.

He averred that both the NIA and DA have been proactive in addressing the dry spell, and that relief efforts are underway to irrigate affected plantations and farmlands.

“So far, the situation seems to be under control thanks to the combined efforts of different government agencies,” Villarama added.

The Task Force encouraged those experiencing difficulties to reach out to their local government units or relevant agencies for assistance.

The Task Force El Niño said Sunday that the agricultural sector of Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula suffered damages and losses amounting to over P151 million due to the El Niño.

The dry spell has affected about 4,000 farmers.

“The damage in the last report of the DA has reached P151.3 million. The bulk of that, about 93 percent, is rice, and the remaining 6 percent is corn,” said Villarama.

“These are the crops that cannot be saved, that’s why the Inter-Agency Task Force is focused on helping the farmers here,” he added.

Aside from the two regions, Villarama noted that 41 provinces in the country are currently experiencing El Niño effect at various levels.

El Niño brings warm ocean waters and reduced rainfall, while La Niña brings cool waters and increased precipitation, causing rains and floods. Both the El Niño and La Niña disrupt global weather patterns.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the country’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of the El Niño phenomenon are streamlined, holistic, and systematic.

“Our local chief executives and DRRMCs are in the best position to determine the needs of their communities during crisis and emergencies,” Teodoro said during the second officials meeting with the task force members at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

“Effectively addressing the effects of El Niño across the country surely requires all hands on deck,” he noted.

With Vivienne Angeles and Lade Jean Kabagani