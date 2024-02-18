Chinatown gives Imee warm welcome

Village and business leaders of the Manila Chinatown recently gave Senator Imee Marcos a red carpet welcome when guested in a ceremony connected with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Marcos was greeted by a dragon dance, and other Chinese pet dance which gave glitters to the afternoon even as barangay leaders and other big business owners welcomed her with warm handshakes.

Jefferson Lau president of the Manila Chinatown barangay Organization in a speech said that they are very grateful that their invitation was given much attention as he recalled witnessing the former First Lady Imelda Marcos visiting Chinatown when he was still very young.

“I remember your mother coming to Binondo when I was young as she gave full support to Chinese residents here which contributed much to the growth of businesses here in Ongpin” Lau said.

Lau even praised the former President Marcos Sr. of the preferential attention given to businesses in Chinatown during martial law contributed much to the economy.

“I would like also to praise former President Marcos Sr. who made more Chinese nationals become Filipino citizens to establish authority in the economy in the heart of Manila Chinatown. We will be forever grateful for what the Marcoses have done to us Chinese” Lau added.

For her part, Senator Marcos acknowledged the Chinese roots of the Marcoses.

Meanwhile in an interview with Lau, Senator Marcos denied she will run as Manila mayor.