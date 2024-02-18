Caloocan City pursues creation of own police district

Caloocan City is striving to establish its own police district. The plan to create the Caloocan City Police District is currently under consideration by the National Capital Region Police Office and the National Police Commission.

City Police Station chief Col. Ruben Lacuesta said the proposal has long been submitted to the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame.

”The PNP is only waiting for the favorable response from the Napolcom which administers and controls the former,” Lacuesta said.

“If that happens, we will soon have the CCPD that will be separate from NPD, which also has jurisdictions over the other neighboring cities of Valenzuela, Malabon and Navotas,” he added.

Saying that his predecessors were the ones who pushed for Caloocan to have its own police district, Lacuesta explained that the city has been highly qualified to have its police district command, citing its land area and population, among others.

He said the father-and-son tandem of Caloocan District 1 Rep. Oscar ‘Oca’ Malapitan and Mayor Dale Gonzalo ‘Along’ Malapitan has worked together for the construction of a modern four-story building and another three-story structure for the police and fire headquarters, respectively,

”Maybe next month, the current and old police and fire buildings which are adjacent will be up for complete demolition to pave the way for the new and modern headquarters,” said Lacuesta whose leadership was the recipients of various recognitions and awards for “Best Police Station” in NCR and the highest ranking for having the most number of arrest of drug personalities and confiscation of millions of pesos worth of illegal drugs.

He expressed gratitude to the Malapitans for making true on their promise to help put up a modern police headquarters since the current building was already old while half of it had already been unoccupied after a fire that broke out a few years back.

The new and bigger police structure is in anticipation when Caloocan will have its police district, the city police chief reiterated.

Lacuesta cited the advantages of the city having its own police district like the provision of more policemen or over 3, 000 personnel to match the number of residents and setting up of more units and police substations.

Currently, there are five police districts, which are under the direct supervision of NCRPO, namely, the Manila Police District, Quezon City Police District, Southern Police District, Eastern Police District and NPD.

SPD covers the cities of Las Pinas, Paranaque, Makati and Pasay while EPD has jurisdiction over the cities of San Juan, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Taguig and Pasig and municipality of Pateros.