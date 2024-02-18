Boracay remains AirAsia’s top summer island destination

Boracay continues to be the most popular getaway location for both solo and group travelers on AirAsia Philippines, surpassing Bohol, Cebu and Puerto Princesa.

Latest statistics from AirAsia Philippines indicate that 250,000 tourists have already chosen and booked tickets to the island for trips in February, March, April and May.

Seventy-two percent of the 377,000 tourists who were airlifted to the island the previous year have already booked flights to Boracay.

The Department of Tourism and the Local Government of Aklan hope that the increasing number of visitors will strengthen Boracay's economy, as over 2.3 million are expected to visit the island this year.

Top 3

“Boracay is in the top 3 of our most visited domestic destinations. It is not just the summer when we see an influx of guests flying to Boracay, but all year round. During the pandemic, this island was a haven for remote work setups. Now, the island has regained its fame for short and long vacations," AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan shares.

In an effort to make travel easier, particularly for visitors who intend to stay longer on the idyllic island, TravelOnlinePH, the travel partner of AirAsia PH, has officially opened its Travel and Service Center directly in the heart of Boracay.

This center serves travelers who want to rebook their tickets, find alternative flights, or find affordable lodging, travel activities, and other travel-related services with the help of well-informed travel advisories.

Travel and Service Center

Situated at Station 2, AirAsia’s Travel & Service Center is very accessible to guests since its location is also within close range of mid-range hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and bars.

“Guests fly to the island to unwind and spend their holiday, and we intend to always make their flight booking concerns hassle-free. TravelOnlinePH has always been an offline reliable partner, and we extend our warmest congratulations as they achieve this milestone,” Dailisan added.

Passengers may now book their trip and stay updated on the latest policies, promotions, and travel warnings by using the AirAsia Superapp and the airline's official website, www.airasia.com.