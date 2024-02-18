BGC Greenway Project: RC Makati’s commitment to sustainable communities

The Rotary Club of Makati recently spearheaded a meaningful initiative aimed at enhancing community’s livability and promoting environmental sustainability.

On 13 February the club organized an off-site meeting and a mini-Valentine’s party at Bar PinTxos, located near the renowned BGC Greenway Park in Bonifacio Global City.

The day began with an exhilarating walking tour of the 1.5-kilometer urban park, recognized as the longest greenway in Metro Manila. Initiated by RC Makati in 2019 under the leadership of past president Fred Pascual overseen by past president Charlie Rufino, the park stands as a symbol of the club’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

Transformative project

Through the club’s dedicated efforts, over P28 million was raised to cover the expenses for this transformative project, which has significantly enhanced the livability of the community.

The BGC Greenway Park offers a tranquil escape from the city’s hustle and bustle, providing an ideal setting for walking, jogging, as well as relaxation and leisurely strolls.

Following the park tour, the delegation gathered at Bar PinTxos for lunch and fellowship. President Bing Matoto distributed certificates of appreciation to the partners and sponsors of the BGC Greenway Project, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the initiative’s success.

Favorite spot for many

Reflecting on the project, Seya Belmonte of the Fort Bonifacio Development Corporation expressed excitement about how the community has embraced the BGC Greenway Park, making it a favorite spot for many.

Michael Keppler, the project manager, highlighted the economic benefits of the greenway, including increased property values in the surrounding area, a boost in tourism, and improved quality of life for residents. Moving forward, plans are in place to interconnect greenways with the hope of continued support from Rotary.

The project would not have been possible without the support of the following sponsors: Bonifacio Global City Estate Association, Bonifacio Global City, Fort Bonifacio Development Corporation, AIA Philippines Life and Insurance, Banco de Oro, Leechiu Property Consultants, NEO, Philippine Stock Exchange, and Transnational Diversified Group.

Acknowledgement

RC Makati would also like to acknowledge previous sponsor and partner, Aboitiz Power Corporation and Urban Land Institute Philippines, respectively for their contribution and support for the project.

As the day ended, music filled the air, putting everyone in a Valentine’s Day mood with roses and chocolates for all attendees.

The BGC Greenway Park, indeed, stands as a testament to the Rotary Club of Makati’s strength and commitment to creating sustainable and vibrant communities.