Alvarez: Secession bid still rolling

Tagum City, Davao del Norte — Advocates of a so-called Federal Republic of Mindanao have proposed Bukidnon as capital of the six federal states that will comprise the new republic once it is recognized by the United Nations.

However, former Speaker and Davao del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez said there is no rush to declare the independence of Mindanao through a legal process.

He said the awareness of the people and the current political climate in the country are the key factors that will determine the outcome of the crusade for the independence of Mindanao.

He said a study group has identified Bukidnon as the center of Mindanao because of its geographical location.

Alvarez said their movement is gaining ground at the grassroots level as he urged the local leaders to concentrate their awareness campaign on the six regions that will be the six federal states of the new republic.

“At least we have people moving in the six regions,” he said.

As announced by former President Rodrigo Duterte, the quest for independence will be peaceful and every legal step in international law and the Constitution will be observed.

Former Energy Undersecretary Benito Ranque, lead convenor of the Mindanao and Sabah Alliance or MASADA, who was present at the meeting told Daily Tribune that Sabah and North Borneo just like Mindanao were annexed by the Malaysian Federation in 1963 despite its being part of the Sultanate of Sulu.

He said the sovereign state of Sabah was already recognized by a Paris arbitral court which granted a $15-billion arbitration award against Malaysia.

“Sabah will be part of the new independent state of Mindanao” he said.