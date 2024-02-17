Terror ruled out in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, United States (AFP) — The shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally that left one person dead and 22 injured, including several children, was triggered by a personal altercation, police said Thursday.

“There was no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism. This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters.

“We have subjects detained, two of which are juveniles. We are working to determine the involvement of others,” she said, adding that several firearms were recovered.

Up to a million jubilant fans had gathered in unseasonably warm weather for the parade of National Football League champions when shots rang out just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five seasons after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

One person, 43-year-old Elizabeth Galvan, was killed, police said. Local radio station KKFI identified DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan as the person who died, adding that her son and two other relatives were shot.

Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president at the local Children’s Mercy hospital, said only three of the 11 children treated there still remained hospitalized Thursday and they “will recover” from their injuries.

Overall, the hospital treated 12 victims, nine with gunshot wounds and the rest with “incidental injury.”