QCPD buy-bust ops yields P374K worth of shabu

Two drug pushers were arrested in separate buy-bust operations conducted by the Masambong Police Station (PS 2) and District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) operatives in Quezon City, Friday.

QCPD PS 2 Commander, P/Lt. Col. Jewel Nicanor identified the first drug pusher apprehended as Vincent Galicia, 20 years old, listed as the No. 1 Drug Personality of PS 2, and a resident of Brgy. Bungad Quezon City.

Galicia was collared at 2:05 p.m. on 16 February 2024 in Brgy. Paltok, Quezon City.

PS 2 operatives conducted a buy-bust operation in coordination with PDEA RO-NCR after a concerned citizen reported the drug peddling activity of the suspect.

An undercover operative acted as a poseur buyer and bought P4,500 worth of shabu from the suspect and at the given pre-arranged signal, he was arrested. Said operatives confiscated 30 grams of shabu worth P204,000, a red pouch, a cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, at 4:30 a.m. on 17 February 2024 at Rose Homes in Brgy. Commonwealth, Quezon City, another drug peddler identified as Melvin Llaneta, 58 years old and a resident of Brgy. Commonwealth, Quezon City, was also arrested by DDEU operatives under P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale.

Recovered from Llaneta’s possession were 25 grams of shabu worth P170,000, a coin purse, and the buy-bust money.

The suspects will be charged with violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

“The dedication of our police officers is highly commendable. Their relentless pursuit of those involved in our fight against illegal drugs greatly contributed to thia accomplishment This is what drives the whole Team QCPD to continuously deliver public service at its best,” said QCPD Director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan.