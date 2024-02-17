NHA chief inspects Zambo project

ZAMBOANGA CITY — National Housing Authority General Manager Joeben Tai conducted a site inspection of two housing projects here over the weekend, while distributing P3.9 million in financial assistance to typhoon victims in Negros Occidental.

Tai visited the Talisayan Greenfield Resettlement Project Phase 3 and Labuan Sea Breeze Subdivision to ensure quality and expedite the distribution of all NHA housing units.

Phase 3 of the Talisayan project, part of the Government Employees Housing Program, will provide 55 duplex loft-type units and 118 allocated lots, both 44 square meters in size.

The project aims to provide housing opportunities for government employees and overseas Filipino workers, Tai explained.

The Labuan Sea Breeze Subdivision, under the NHA’s calamity housing program, offers units to fire-affected families from Barangay Labuan. Phase I has 138 houses, and Phase II will have 273.

There are already 126 beneficiary-families residing in Phase I, Tai said.

Through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program, the NHA distributed P3.9 million to 390 families in Negros Occidental affected by Typhoon “Egay.” Each family received P10,000 to help rebuild their homes.

“The expedited EHAP distribution… is being done in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to prioritize quality service for the Filipino people,” Tai emphasized.