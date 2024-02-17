Metro Cebu traffic probe up

Citing an earlier study conducted by the Japan House Deputy Speaker and Cebu 5th District Rep. Vincent Franco Frasco has filed House Resolution 1592 directing the House Committee on Transportation and Good Government and Public Accountability to conduct an investigation into the traffic crisis in Metropolitan Cebu.

“The long-time traffic problem has been breaking the hearts of every Cebuano,” Frasco told DAILY TRIBUNE as he cited a Japan International Cooperation Agency study that traffic congestion in Metro Cebu causes at least P1.1 billion in economic losses a day.

Frasco stressed the significance of the transportation sector in accelerating economic development, especially in highly urbanized regions.