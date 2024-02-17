Metro Cebu traffic crisis sparks House probe

A study conducted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in 2018 reported that the unresolved traffic congestion in Metro Cebu caused an estimated amount of at least P1.1 billion in economic losses a day.

This prompted House Deputy Speaker and Cebu 5th district Representative Vincent Franco " Duke" Frasco to file House Resolution No. 1592, directing the House Committee on Transportation and Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability to conduct an investigation into the traffic crisis in Metropolitan Cebu and recommend measures to resolve it.

"The long-time traffic problem has been breaking the hearts of every Cebuano," Frasco told DAILY TRIBUNE.

He stressed the significance of the transportation sector in accelerating economic development, especially in highly -urbanized regions.

Metro Cebu comprises the tri- cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cebu. It includes Danao City and the municipalities of Consolacion, Liloan, and Compostela in the north; and the cities of Talisay, Naga, and Carcar, and municipalities of Minglanilla and San Fernando in the south.

Metro Cebu is the second fastest growing metropolitan in the country and has played an increasingly significant role in the Industrial, commercial, and financial development of the Visayas and Mindanao.

"Witnessing the plight of our fellow Cebuanos who are greatly affected by the traffic crisis, the welfare and convenience of the commuters, their spent time in travelling,as well as their health and safety," Frasco said.

Thus, the need to study the current traffic situation in Metropolitan Cebu and revisit the existing transportation and development policies and projects being implemented in order to truly resolve the problem.

Frasco said he hopes to further his efforts to address the perennial issue of traffic congestion in Metro Cebu in pursuit of a greater quality of life for all, promotion of public welfare, and economic development.