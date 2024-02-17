Houthi missile damages tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AFP) — A missile fired from Yemen damaged a Panama-flagged tanker off the coast in the Red Sea on Friday, security agencies and a United States official said.

A US State Department spokesperson said a missile fired from Yemen “struck the port side of the India-bound, MT Pollux, which was carrying crude oil.”

Security firm Ambrey said the Panama-flagged tanker “sustained minor damage” in the missile strike northwest of the Yemeni coastal city of Mokha.

“Another vessel... to the northeast of the tanker was observed altering course to port, away from the tanker,” Ambrey said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said military authorities were responding, but noted “the crew and the vessel are reported safe.”

The US formally redesignated Yemen’s Houthi rebels as “terrorists” over their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, a campaign the Iran-supported rebels say is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.