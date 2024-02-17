Greece legalizes same-sex marriage, adoption

THENS (AFP) — Greece’s parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly adopted a bill legalizing same-sex marriage and adoption in a landmark reform promoted by the conservative government despite opposition from the powerful Orthodox Church.

Once the law is promulgated, Greece will become the 37th country in the world and the first Orthodox Christian one to legalize adoption by same-sex families.

The bill, which was supported by the New Democracy party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, was approved with 176 votes out of the 245 members of parliament present following two days of debates.

“This is a milestone for human rights, reflecting today’s Greece — a progressive, and democratic country, passionately committed to European values,” Mitsotakis said on X.

When the result was announced, dozens of people waving rainbow flags celebrated in front of the parliament building in central Athens.

Although dozens of ruling New Democracy party legislators were expected to oppose the bill, support from opposition parties meant it was certain to pass.

Mitsotakis, who personally spearheaded the bill, had urged lawmakers to “boldly abolish a serious inequality” in Greek democracy that had rendered same-sex families “invisible.”

The reform would “significantly improve the lives of quite a few of our fellow citizens, without taking away anything from the lives of the many,” he added.

The vote had been hailed as historic by LGBTQ associations who said same-sex families faced a labyrinth of administrative challenges amounting to discrimination under present family law.

When their children fall ill in Greece, non-biological parents currently have no right to decide what medical procedures are necessary for them.

Children do not automatically inherit from their non-biological parents.

If a child has two fathers, they can only be registered with the civil registry and covered by social services by entering the name of the biological mother.

And if the biological parent dies, the state can take away children from the other parent.