DepEd rolls out Matatag teachers’ training

The Department of Education is rolling out training teachers for Kinder, Grade 1, Grade 4 and Grade 7 in 35 pilot schools tapped for the phased implementation of the revised K-1 or the “Matatag” curriculum.

“Our trainers from the central office will continue to provide support to regional and division trainers until every teacher in every school handling Kinder, Grades 1, 4 and 7 next school year is reached,” Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said.

Duterte revealed the plan in her speech during the National Summit of the MATATAG Curriculum Pilot Implementers at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday.

“We expect school-based training for teachers in the form of collaborative expertise sessions through the Learning Action Cells,” she said.

“These sessions would happen in a supportive and respectful environment, where teachers can ask questions or share insights, thereby strengthening their knowledge of curriculum content and teaching strategies,” she added.

Duterte underscored DepEd’s commitment to providing teachers with the support they need to succeed.

“By fostering a deep understanding of the MATATAG curriculum in all levels of our education system, we can maximize its impact and ultimately enhance the experience of our learners,” she said.

She thanked the pilot implementers for having accepted the challenge of taking the first plunge into the revised curriculum that was launched in August last year.