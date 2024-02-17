Customs launches operation to retrieve illegally imported Bugatti Chiron

The Bureau of Customs on Saturday said there’s an ongoing operation on the remaining Bugatti Chiron sports that were illegally imported into the Philippines.

BOC Deputy Commissioner Michael Fermin, in a news Forum in Quezon City, said they already have information on the location of one of the two Bugatti Chiron.

But, he refused to give more details as it could jeopardize the ongoing operation.

The red Bugatti Chiron is now in the possession of the bureau after the owner surrendered it last week, days after it went viral on social media.

The BOC previously offered cash rewards to informants who could help locate the illegally imported luxury cars—with an estimated monetary value of around $3 million each.

In a plenary session earlier this week, Senator Raffy Tulfo disclosed the two smuggled luxury cars were registered with the Land Transportation Office using fake documents from the BOC.

Tulfo said the blue Bugatti with plate number NIM 5448 was allegedly registered under the name of a certain Thu Trang Nguyen, while the red one with plate number NIM 5450 was registered under a certain Meng Jun Zhu.

The senator also identified several BOC personnel, who allegedly facilitated the illegal entry of the luxury cars in the country.

In response, Fermin said that the BOC “already has an investigation at this moment” concerning its personnel mentioned by the senator.