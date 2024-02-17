BI nabs ex-Taiwan army commander

The Bureau of Immigration reported over the weekend the arrest of a Taiwanese national wanted on corruption charges as an army commander in Taipei.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the arrested fugitive as Li Chen Yu, a 36-year-old who was arrested last Thursday in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, by the BI fugitive search unit and the police.

Tansingco said the arresting officers were armed with a warrant of deportation that he signed pursuant to a summary deportation order that the BI board of Commissioners issued against Li in December 2021.

“Aside from issuing a deportation order, the board also ordered his inclusion in our blacklist and banned him from re-entering the country for being an undesirable alien,” the BI chief added.

According to the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office in Manila, the Taoyuan district prosecutor’s office issued an arrest order for the fugitive for violating Taiwan’s anti-corruption statute and criminal code.

Li was a captain in Taiwan’s 6th Army Command’s military dependent service division, where one of his responsibilities was to handle public queries and applications for leases.

However, he reportedly abused his position and committed fraud by forging lease contracts for lands reserved for the dependents of military servicemen.