BBM signs law expanding BSU

President Ferdianand Marcos Jr. has greenlighted the expansion of the Bulacan State University as he cited the need to provide accessible quality education to all Filipinos.

Marcos signed the 16-page Republic Act 11980, or the Revised Bulacan State University Charter recently, expanding the institution’s curricular offerings and the composition and powers of its governing board.

Likewise, the law seeks to develop the competencies and encourage the specialization of its constituent units, engaging in conventional or alternative instructional techniques, among other functions.

Section 2 of RA 11980 states that “(BulSu) and its constituent units shall be strengthened as a state university to enhance its capability to provide accessible quality education.”

The measure underscored the importance of promoting, fostering, nurturing, and protecting the rights of all citizens to accessible quality education, and the obligation of the state to establish, maintain, and support a complete, adequate, and integrated system of education relevant to the needs of the people and society.

Under RA 11980, the university is mandated to provide advanced education, higher technological, professional courses, and training programs for courses offered such as engineering and technology, arts and sciences, education, agriculture and industrial fields, accountancy, business and public administration, and medicine and allied health courses.

Other courses to be offered shall include hotel and restaurant management, tourism, aeronautics, artificial intelligence and robotics, law, nontraditional courses, and other relevant fields of study.

BulSu shall also undertake research and extension services and production activities, supporting Bulacan and Central Luzon’s socioeconomic development.

The newly enacted law will take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette, or in a newspaper of general circulation.