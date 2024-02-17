Ample water supply for Cebu City seen

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District announced that it will provide an additional 10 million liters per day for five Cebu City barangays by next month.

MCWD chairman Atty Jose Daluz III told DAILY TRIBUNE that the Mambaling Desalination Project can provide 10,000 cubic meters and by December of this year or early next year, another 10,000 until the completion of the 25,000 cubic meters of water per day.

The new supply will benefit the residents of Barangays Mambaling, Basak,Tagunol, Pasil and Ermita.

The Mambaling Desalination Project is among the signed contracts that the MCWD has implemented since Daluz’s appointment as chairman in 2021 as other contracts include the 15-year Lusaran Bulk water project operated by J.E Hydro and Bio-Energy Corp., 25-year-old Opao Desalination Project; five-year Basak Water Supply; and the 25-year Jaclupan Bulk Water Supply which can provide an average of 115,000 cubic meters of water per day.

Daluz said that MCWD and the local government unit of Mandaue City through Mayor Jonas Cortes, have agreed that all excavation and pipe-laying work in Opao Desalination Project will take place at night so not to disrupt the traffic at day time.

The Opao Desalination Project will start delivering 10,000 cubic meters per day in the first year of operation and 25,000 cubic meters per day for the remaining 24 years and will be undertaken by MCWD with Pilipinas Water Resources Inc. and 8990 Housing Development Corp.