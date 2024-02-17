Alvarez: No rush to declare Mindanao independence

Tagum City, Davao del Norte — Former House Speaker and Davao del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez clarified that there is no rush in declaring the independence of Mindanao as legal process and the awareness of the people and current political climate in country are the key factors that will determine the outcome of quest for the independence of Mindanao.

Speaking to key leaders in a meeting at his mountain top residence here, Alvarez said their movement is gaining ground at grassroot level and he urged the leaders to concentrate their awareness campaign in the six regions which will represent the proposed six federal states of the republic.

“At least we have people moving in the six regions,” Alvarez said.

He also unfolded the proposed flag which consisted of light blue and navy blue representing the sea meeting the sky and six stars for federal states lines representing the creeping territories of the proposed state.

Alvarez said as announced by former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte the quest for independence will be peaceful and every legal step in international and Constitution will be observed.

The leader of a parallel separatist group proposed that to include the disputed territory of Sabah in the Mindanao republic which he claimed was an abandoned protectorate of the United States and annex to the Philippines in 1935.