5-ton San Clemente bridge limit set

SAN CLEMENTE, Tarlac — The Department of Public Works and Highways has imposed a 5-ton weight limit on the San Clemente Bridge along Romulo Highway due to a damaged deck slab.

“To ensure the safety of our motorists and prevent further structural damage on the bridge, a 5-ton load limit has been implemented,” said Neil C. Farala, District Engineer for the DPWH Tarlac 1st District Engineering Office.

The restriction specifically targets heavy vehicles, advising them to seek an alternate route to Pangasinan, such as the Manila North Road, during the period of necessary repairs and maintenance to rectify the damage.

The weakened deck surface poses a potential risk to heavy vehicles, prompting immediate action, Farala emphasized.

The Roadside Maintenance team, supervised by Engr. Rodel Regala, is continuously monitoring the situation and providing updates on the progress of repairs, the DPWH assured the public.

Motorists and commuters are urged to adhere to the load limit and exercise caution while crossing the bridge.