Upskilling students for 21st-century job requirements

The future of education is technology upskilling. The days of memorizing and rote learning for students are numbered. To succeed in the 21st-century workplace, students must learn 21st-century skills, including critical thinking, problem-solving, and adapting to change.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development and customer experience expert Foundever partnered to empower the next generation of students by holding a training session for senior high school graduates.

“We believe in investing in the future by nurturing young talents,” said Talent Acquisition — Strategic People program director Rowel Villalobos. “This employment training session reflects our commitment to education and community development.”

Titled “Learn2Employ,” the training session aimed to empower the soon-to-be young professionals with practical knowledge and essential skills that would benefit them in their future careers. Through this undertaking, Foundever seeks to aid in the reduction of the unemployment rate and to foster sustainable economic empowerment within these communities.

The project was a collaboration between Foundever, through its University and Community Partnership, the Language Academy, and the DSWD in NCR, who selected the participants for the program.

Over 30 senior high school graduates joined the training session, which covered various topics, including creating resumes, crafting engaging personal narratives, and answering job interview questions.

“We have always advocated for continuous education not only for our employees but also for the next generation to join the workforce,” said UCP manager at Foundever, Anthony Fernandez.

“We always seek opportunities to provide learning and training sessions for our employees and the communities we serve as part of our commitment to their growth and wellbeing.”

Foundever is known for its outstanding human resource management programs and initiatives. In September 2023, the leading global CX provider won the bronze prize for the Excellence in In-House Talent Pipeline Strategy category at the HR Excellence Awards. Foundever received the award for their “Language Academy at Foundever” program which provides learning programs for individuals interested in working in the CX industry to improve their confidence and communication skills.

“We hope to inspire and guide these young people as they embark on their respective journeys towards successful careers,” Villalobos said.

Foundever plans to continue engaging with educational institutions and the local community to create more opportunities for skill development and career exploration. “We see this initiative as a long-term investment in building a skilled workforce and contributing to the growth and development of the community,” Villalobos explained.

By seeking and maintaining partnerships with academic institutions and actively participating in community development, Foundever is contributing to the growth of the CX sector and playing a crucial role in shaping the future of the talented youth in the Philippines. Programs and initiatives like Learn2Employ reflect their dedication to creating a positive impact beyond the corporate world.